﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian CRC prices higher, though lockdown increases negative sentiment

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) tradable prices have inched up during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.