﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian CRC prices edge up on rising bookings by integrated mills

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) prices of integrated steel mills inched up on buoyant bookings from key user industries.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.