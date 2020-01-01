﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian CRC market strengthens with mills withdrawing discounts, base prices to rise

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) base prices have been kept stable by integrated steel mills during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.