﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Flats prices in Turkey follow general market uptrend

While longs and billet prices have been surging in Turkey, local flats suppliers also decided to raise their offers.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.