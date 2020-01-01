﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Costlier HRC and low supply push Turkey’s CRC offers far above $700/mt

The recent sharp price increase in the local hot rolled coil segment has naturally triggered the same trend in offers for cold rolled coils in Turkey.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.