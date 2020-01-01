﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal rises coil prices by €50/mt in the European market

Leading global steelmaker ArcelorMittal has increased its coil offers across Europe for the third time this month, on the back ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.