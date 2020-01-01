﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal raises its coil prices in Europe after break of one month

After a one-month hiatus, leading steelmaker ArcelorMittal has increased its coil offers across Europe, market sources have told SteelOrbis.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.