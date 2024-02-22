﻿
Zenith Steel carries out maintenance on one converter during Feb 19-25

Thursday, 22 February 2024 12:30:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Zenith Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Zenith Steel) has announced that it started to carry out maintenance work on one converter during the February 19-25 period, lasting for six days and reducing steel output by 40,000 mt.

Zenith Steel ranked 83rd among the top 500 manufacturers in China in 2023. At present, it has developed into a large-scale iron and steel company with annual revenues of nearly RMB 200 billion ($28.2 billion), with its business covering steel smelting, deep processing, modern logistics, ecological agriculture, education and sports, hotels, commerce and other sectors.


