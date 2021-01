Wednesday, 06 January 2021 11:56:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Qinghai Province-based Xining Special Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Xining Special Steel) has announced that it has received a notice from its controlling shareholder, Xining Iron and Steel Group, stating that the whole group is planning an overall relocation to leave Xining city for the purposes of environmental protection.

However, the notice also indicated that the move is still in the early stage of planning, while the details have not yet been decided.