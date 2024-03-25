﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Wholesale metal scrap sales in Mexico decrease 15.6 percent in January

Monday, 25 March 2024 23:13:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of metal scrap sales in Mexico by large collection depots decreased 15.6 percent, year-over-year, in real terms (adjusted for inflation), the 19th consecutive annual decline, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Of the 19 consecutive drops in sales, on 18 occasions they are double digits, of which the smallest drop was in January of last year with 13.8 percent and the most severe fall was in June 2023 with 30.8 percent. The current recessionary period began in July 2022 and until January 2024 there are 19 months with a contraction in sales. It is the worst recessionary period in at least the last 15 years.

In the past there were three other recessionary periods, one of 12 consecutive months that ended in October 2013, another of 13 months that ended in July 2016, and another of 15 months that ended in June 2020.

Throughout last year, the sale of wholesale scrap in the Mexican steel market decreased 24.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2022, the worst percentage contraction in 14 years, only surpassed by the 28.6 percent drop in the same period of 2009.

Inegi’s information corresponds to the trade with wholesale sales of waste materials, which includes the sale of metal scrap, glass, plastic, paper and cardboard, among other reusable waste. The reported drop corresponds to the total activities. Of that total, metal scrap concentrated 68.4 percent of the total sales of said industry.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Tata International launches another scrap yard, this time in Greece

25 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports up 5.9 percent in January-February

25 Mar | Steel News

Pakistan’s scrap imports up 14.2 percent in February from January

25 Mar | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkish prices in usually narrow range, Asia hits bottom

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s domestic scrap prices remain stable

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnamese producers show little interest in scrap imports

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local German scrap prices fall in March as anticipated

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap market hits the bottom

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Bangladeshi customers evaluate new hikes in import scrap offers

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials