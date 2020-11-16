﻿
Western Indian port extends iron ore freight concessions until next year

Monday, 16 November 2020 16:26:35 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Mormugoa Port Trust (MPT), operator of the western Indian port of Mormugoa, has extended concessions on iron ore import and export freight traffic until June 2021, according to a notice issued by the port operator. The concessions were granted in April this year for six months, following the announcement of a national lockdown, to help ease Covid-related effects. The extension is the result of the persisting impacts of the virus, SteelOrbis understands.

The MPT notice said that all vessels involved in outward and inward freight traffic of iron ore will enjoy concessions on port dues, anchorage charges and transhipper charges until June 2021, to benefit trade in the vital steelmaking raw material.


