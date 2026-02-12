 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Von...

Von der Leyen: EU ETS proves decarbonization and competitiveness can advance together

Thursday, 12 February 2026 13:26:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has defended the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS), arguing that it demonstrates how decarbonization and industrial competitiveness can progress in parallel.

Speaking at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp on February 11, 2026, she said emissions in sectors covered by the ETS have fallen by 39 percent since the system was introduced in 2005, while economic output in those same sectors has increased by 71 percent.

Carbon revenues to be reinvested in industrial transformation

Since its launch, the ETS has generated more than €260 billion in revenues. At the EU level, these funds have been channeled into industrial innovation and decarbonization initiatives.

A key instrument is the €100 billion Industrial Decarbonisation Bank, designed to support large-scale transformation projects. The first pilot auction under the scheme, valued at €1 billion, is expected to conclude soon and will finance projects such as low carbon furnaces and advanced metal processing.

Member states urged to allocate more ETS revenues to industry

Von der Leyen noted that EU member states currently direct less than five percent of their ETS revenues toward industrial decarbonization. She said this share needs to increase and indicated that the issue will be raised with national leaders.

Boosting the proportion of ETS revenues reinvested into industry is expected to become a central element of the upcoming ETS reform scheduled for later this summer. According to the Commission president, since the revenues originate from industrial sectors, they should be used to support those same industries in their low-carbon transition while preserving competitiveness.


Tags: European Union Decarbonization 

Similar articles

EUROFER backs Antwerp industry call for urgent electricity price action

12 Feb | Steel News

Czech Republic’s Moravia Steel warns of rising costs as free EU ETS allowances decline

11 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to build €1.3 billion EAF at Dunkirk to cut emissions

11 Feb | Steel News

Salzgitter receives first scrap shipment from Volvo under ScanLoop closed-loop recycling partnership

10 Feb | Steel News

Czech Republic urges EU to cap carbon prices and delay ETS 2 expansion amid competitiveness concerns

05 Feb | Steel News

GravitHy, Elyse Energy and Marcegaglia join forces in Fos-sur-Mer

05 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel expands renewable electricity sourcing via new PPAs to cut emissions

05 Feb | Steel News

EU recyclers call for “Made in Europe” preference to strengthen circular economy

04 Feb | Steel News

EU carbon prices seen rising in 2026-27, volatility to persist

04 Feb | Steel News

SSAB and JTK Power develop marine engine silencer using SSAB Zero green steel

03 Feb | Steel News