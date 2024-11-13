 |  Login 
Vietnam’s steel imports up 41.7 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 13:34:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 2,412,410 mt, up 41.7 percent compared to September, while its scrap imports grew by 7.5 percent month on month to 346,153 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first ten months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 23.2 percent year on year to 14.71 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.88 million mt in the given period, up by 7.7 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country      

October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan      

189,663

38.0

1,986,867

62.4

Australia      

29,709

-5.6

276,817

22.0

US      

42,894

67.2

416,286

-49.6

Hong Kong      

34,819

-10.4

 481,113

46.3

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country      

October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China      

1,856,612

116.1

10,165,204

59.7

Japan      

172,640

6.9

1,698,562

4.6

India       

21,934

-28.4

253,554

-38.3

Taiwan      

73,433

21.0

727,913

20.1

South Korea      

143,317

27.9

1,053,061

15.2

Indonesia      

121,204

180.6

645,138

17.9

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

