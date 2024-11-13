Vietnam’s steel imports up 41.7 percent in October from September

In October this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 2,412,410 mt, up 41.7 percent compared to September, while its scrap imports grew by 7.5 percent month on month to 346,153 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first ten months of the year, Vietnam ’s steel imports increased by 23.2 percent year on year to 14.71 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.88 million mt in the given period, up by 7.7 percent year on year.

Vietnam ’s main scrap import sources

Country October (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-October (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 189,663 38.0 1,986,867 62.4 Australia 29,709 -5.6 276,817 22.0 US 42,894 67.2 416,286 -49.6 Hong Kong 34,819 -10.4 481,113 46.3

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources