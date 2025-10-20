 |  Login 
VNSteel sells 65 percent stake in Vicasa Steel

Monday, 20 October 2025 15:32:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Vietnam Steel Corporation (VNSteel) has announced that it has completed the sale of its 65 percent shareholding in its subsidiary Vicasa Steel (VCA) to a domestic investor, marking a significant move in its restructuring strategy.

Transaction details and strategic rationale

The transaction price was approximately VND 126.3 billion ($4.79 million). After this transaction, VNSteel is no longer a shareholder and parent company of VCA. VNSteel’s decision aligns with its broader corporate reform efforts aimed at refocusing its business and improving operational efficiency.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange has decided to put these VCA shares on its warning list from October 23, 2025, since VCA’s main production activities have been halted for over the past three months.

Implications for Vicasa Steel

Following the sale, Vicasa Steel is expected to undergo governance changes, including restructuring of its board and asset portfolio to reflect the new ownership.


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia M&A 

