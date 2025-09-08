Vietnam’s steel imports up 17 percent in August 2025 from July

In August this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.35 million mt, up 17 percent compared to July, while its scrap imports were recorded at 510,170 mt, down 0.8 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first eight months of the year, Vietnam ’s steel imports decreased by 6.2 percent year on year to 10.07 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.06 million mt in the given period, up by 25.7 percent year on year.

Vietnam ’s main scrap import sources

Country August (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-August (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 251,284 19.1 2,142,802 30.3 Australia 15,468 -72.4 244,593 13.4 US 105,408 148.0 501,343 49.5 Hong Kong 25,430 -66.0 262,800 -36.7

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources