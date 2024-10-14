 |  Login 
Vietnam’s steel imports up 15.4 percent in September from August

Monday, 14 October 2024 13:35:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,547,165 mt, up 15.4 percent compared to August, while its scrap imports decreased by 28.1 percent month on month to 308,803 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first nine months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 35.5 percent year on year to 10.75 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.24 million mt in the given period, up by 13.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country      

August (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

January-August (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

Japan      

211,070

57.4

1,644,515

67.1

Australia      

55,954

-13.8

215,667

16.7

US      

46,017

8.2

335,260

-54.9

Hong Kong      

74,689

98.6

 414,954

60.0

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country      

August (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

January-August (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)     

China      

805,995

-3.5

7,232,570

59.6

Japan      

244,762

44.4

1,344,366

5.6

India       

25,638

7.5

205,216

-42.7

Taiwan      

75,451

-13.1

596,652

21.5

South Korea      

110,876

6.8

786,389

11.9

Indonesia      

60,470

8.5

458,927

1.2

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

