Vietnam’s steel imports up 11.6 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 14:03:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.37 million mt, up 11.6 percent compared to March, while its scrap imports grew by 15.6 percent month on month to 655,819 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first four months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 4.7 percent year on year to 5.12 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.04 million mt in the given period, up by 20.9 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country      April (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-April (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan      342,614 94.7 1,127,357 30.1
Australia      50,134 41.9 151,222 28.1
US      48,555 -6.3 188,806 29.7
Hong Kong      30,856 -36.6  144,862 -22.8

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country      April (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-April (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China      718,127 -17.0 2,971,759 -19.0
Japan      266,161 108.2 836,390 51.7
India       1,583 -96.5 4,937 -96.7
Taiwan      87,503 6.7 295,059 -10.0
South Korea      138,387 34.1 485,175 26.7
Indonesia      135,652 151.5 446,413 109.7

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

