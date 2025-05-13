Vietnam’s steel imports up 11.6 percent in April from March

In April this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.37 million mt, up 11.6 percent compared to March, while its scrap imports grew by 15.6 percent month on month to 655,819 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first four months of the year, Vietnam ’s steel imports decreased by 4.7 percent year on year to 5.12 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.04 million mt in the given period, up by 20.9 percent year on year.

Vietnam ’s main scrap import sources

Country April (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-April (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 342,614 94.7 1,127,357 30.1 Australia 50,134 41.9 151,222 28.1 US 48,555 -6.3 188,806 29.7 Hong Kong 30,856 -36.6 144,862 -22.8

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources