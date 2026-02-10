Vietnam’s steel imports down 16.4 percent in January 2026 from December

In January this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.52 million mt, down 16.4 percent compared to December and increasing by 60.6 percent compared to January 2025, while its scrap imports decreased by 25.8 percent month on month and increased by 68.4 percent year on year to 507,237 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

Vietnam ’s main scrap import sources

Country January 2026 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 203,040 38.8 Australia 8,539 -69.1 US 51,047 43.7 Hong Kong 53,790 17.8

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources