Vietnam’s steel imports down 16.4 percent in January 2026 from December

Tuesday, 10 February 2026 14:54:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.52 million mt, down 16.4 percent compared to December and increasing by 60.6 percent compared to January 2025, while its scrap imports decreased by 25.8 percent month on month and increased by 68.4 percent year on year to 507,237 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources  
Country        
January 2026 (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
Japan        
203,040
38.8
Australia        
8,539
-69.1
US        
51,047
43.7
Hong Kong        
53,790
17.8
Vietnam’s main steel import sources       
Country        
January 2026 (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
China        
695,365
29.4
Japan        
148,128
-3.9
India        
87,356
>1,000.0
Taiwan        
79,207
25.5
South Korea        
176,752
71.0
Indonesia        
260,111
235.8

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

