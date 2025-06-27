Vietnam’s Xuan Thien Group starts construction of Nam Dinh green steel plant

Vietnam-based Xuan Thien Group has announced that it has started construction of its Nam Dinh green steel plant in the Nghia Hung district. The plant will use electricity and natural gas instead of coke to be environmentally friendly. The project will be completed in June 2030.

The plant, which will have an annual production capacity of 9.5 million mt, will produce mainly high-quality steel such as weather-resistant steel, super-thick large-size cast steel plates, which are qualified for supply for the mechanical engineering industry, shipbuilding, wind power pole production, and car body production. The first steel product is scheduled to be produced in June 2028.