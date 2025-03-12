 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vietnam’s...

Vietnam’s steel imports up 64.2 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 15:46:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,559,879 mt, up 64.2 percent compared to January, while its scrap imports grew by 71.6 percent month on month to 517,149 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first two months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 5.3 percent year on year to 2.51 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 818,362 million mt in the given period, down by 0.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country     

February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan     

364,142

49.4

510,306

13.3

Australia     

2,804

-91.6

4,671

-86.6

US     

60,460

141.3

95,972

76.4

Hong Kong     

29,995

-24.5

 75,638

-18.2

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country     

February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China     

1,006,795

25.8

1,544,358

-14.5

Japan     

226,815

57.8

380,919

36.3

India      

1,283

-95.7

2,173

-97.6

Taiwan     

63,126

32.3

126,165

-18.3

South Korea     

121,595

48.9

224,920

26.9

Indonesia     

120,327

199

197,787

87.7


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Formosa hikes local HRC prices by $25/mt in Vietnam amid AD measures against China

11 Mar | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s import scrap market remains firm

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam books import HRC with additional discounts

04 Mar | Flats and Slab

New prices from Vietnam’s Hoa Phat move up, supported by AD measures against China

03 Mar | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s import scrap market moves up, buyers remain cautious

28 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam's import HRC prices fluctuate, market weighs impact of AD duties

26 Feb | Flats and Slab

Steel output and sales in Vietnam fall in January

26 Feb | Steel News

Vietnam’s import scrap prices unchanged

21 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam imposes provisional AD duty on HRC from China

21 Feb | Steel News

Vietnam’s import HRC market moves up slightly, bottom may have been reached

19 Feb | Flats and Slab