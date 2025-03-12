Vietnam’s steel imports up 64.2 percent in February from January

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,559,879 mt, up 64.2 percent compared to January, while its scrap imports grew by 71.6 percent month on month to 517,149 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.
In the first two months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 5.3 percent year on year to 2.51 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 818,362 million mt in the given period, down by 0.1 percent year on year.
Vietnam’s main scrap import sources
Country
February (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
January-February (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
Japan
364,142
49.4
510,306
13.3
Australia
2,804
-91.6
4,671
-86.6
US
60,460
141.3
95,972
76.4
Hong Kong
29,995
-24.5
75,638
-18.2
Vietnam’s main steel import sources
Country
February (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
January-February (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
China
1,006,795
25.8
1,544,358
-14.5
Japan
226,815
57.8
380,919
36.3
India
1,283
-95.7
2,173
-97.6
Taiwan
63,126
32.3
126,165
-18.3
South Korea
121,595
48.9
224,920
26.9
Indonesia
120,327
199
197,787
87.7