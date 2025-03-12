Vietnam’s steel imports up 64.2 percent in February from January

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,559,879 mt, up 64.2 percent compared to January, while its scrap imports grew by 71.6 percent month on month to 517,149 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first two months of the year, Vietnam ’s steel imports decreased by 5.3 percent year on year to 2.51 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 818,362 million mt in the given period, down by 0.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam ’s main scrap import sources

Country February (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-February (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 364,142 49.4 510,306 13.3 Australia 2,804 -91.6 4,671 -86.6 US 60,460 141.3 95,972 76.4 Hong Kong 29,995 -24.5 75,638 -18.2

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources