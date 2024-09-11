Vietnam’s steel imports up 13.1 percent in August from July

In August this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,340,998 mt, up 13.1 percent compared to July, while its scrap imports increased by 16.4 percent month on month to 429,547 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first eight months of the year, Vietnam ’s steel imports increased by 35.5 percent year on year to 10.75 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.24 million mt in the given period, up by 13.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam ’s main scrap import sources

Country August (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-August (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 211,070 57.4 1,644,515 67.1 Australia 55,954 -13.8 215,667 16.7 US 46,017 8.2 335,260 -54.9 Hong Kong 74,689 98.6 414,954 60.0

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources