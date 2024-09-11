 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vietnam’s...

Vietnam’s steel imports up 13.1 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 13:33:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,340,998 mt, up 13.1 percent compared to July, while its scrap imports increased by 16.4 percent month on month to 429,547 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first eight months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 35.5 percent year on year to 10.75 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.24 million mt in the given period, up by 13.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country      

August (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

January-August (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

Japan      

211,070

57.4

1,644,515

67.1

Australia      

55,954

-13.8

215,667

16.7

US      

46,017

8.2

335,260

-54.9

Hong Kong      

74,689

98.6

 414,954

60.0

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country      

August (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

January-August (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)     

China      

805,995

-3.5

7,232,570

59.6

Japan      

244,762

44.4

1,344,366

5.6

India       

25,638

7.5

205,216

-42.7

Taiwan      

75,451

-13.1

596,652

21.5

South Korea      

110,876

6.8

786,389

11.9

Indonesia      

60,470

8.5

458,927

1.2

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Import HRC prices dip again in Vietnam despite higher futures in China

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s import scrap softens slightly

06 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat cuts HRC prices amid weak demand, ongoing pressure from imports

04 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Thua Thien Hue province awaits investors for green steel project

02 Sep | Steel News

Formosa revises HRC offers downwards as moods still negative in Vietnam

29 Aug | Flats and Slab

Shaky rebound seen in Vietnam’s HRC import market

28 Aug | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s import scrap market falls further amid absence of finished steel support

23 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s Formosa cuts local HRC offers by up to $30/mt amid cheaper imports

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s import scrap market moves down, South Korean market still negative

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Steel output and sales of Vietnam rise in January-July

12 Aug | Steel News