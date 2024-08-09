 |  Login 
Vietnam’s steel imports down 7.6 percent in July from June

Friday, 09 August 2024 13:44:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,186,116 mt, down 7.6 percent compared to June, while its scrap imports fell by 19.0 percent month on month to 369,028 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first seven months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 41.6 percent year on year to 9.41 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.81 million mt in the given period, up by 10.0 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country      

July (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

January-July (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

Japan      

205,255

+139.2

1,433,615

+68.7

Australia      

196

-92.3

159,713

+33.3

US      

46,017

+118.5

292,748

-59.0

Hong Kong      

60,752

+81.5

340,266

+53.5

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country      

July (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

January-July (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)     

China      

730,418

+15.5

6,426,659

+73.7

Japan      

200,259

-0.4

1,099,867

-0.4

India       

1,435

-93.8

179,578

-46.3

Taiwan      

67,934

+20.4

521,207

+29.0

South Korea      

107,004

+7.6

675,492

+12.7

Indonesia      

66,940

-1.5

398,457

+0.2

