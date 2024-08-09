Vietnam’s steel imports down 7.6 percent in July from June

In July this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,186,116 mt, down 7.6 percent compared to June, while its scrap imports fell by 19.0 percent month on month to 369,028 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first seven months of the year, Vietnam ’s steel imports increased by 41.6 percent year on year to 9.41 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.81 million mt in the given period, up by 10.0 percent year on year.

Vietnam ’s main scrap import sources

Country July (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-July (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 205,255 +139.2 1,433,615 +68.7 Australia 196 -92.3 159,713 +33.3 US 46,017 +118.5 292,748 -59.0 Hong Kong 60,752 +81.5 340,266 +53.5

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources