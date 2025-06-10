Vietnam’s steel imports down 6.2 percent in May from April

In May this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.29 million mt, down 6.2 percent compared to April, while its scrap imports fell by 23.7 percent month on month to 500,184 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first five months of the year, Vietnam ’s steel imports decreased by 7.7 percent year on year to 6.40 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.53 million mt in the given period, up by 27.6 percent year on year.

Vietnam ’s main scrap import sources

Country May (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-May (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 294,745 94.0 1,414,640 38.9 Australia 34,978 >1000.0 186,200 57.3 US 57,093 22.8 245,900 28.3 Hong Kong 20,148 -63.3 165,010 -32.0

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources