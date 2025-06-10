 |  Login 
Vietnam’s steel imports down 6.2 percent in May from April

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 14:35:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.29 million mt, down 6.2 percent compared to April, while its scrap imports fell by 23.7 percent month on month to 500,184 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first five months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 7.7 percent year on year to 6.40 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.53 million mt in the given period, up by 27.6 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country      May (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-May (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan      294,745 94.0 1,414,640 38.9
Australia      34,978 >1000.0 186,200 57.3
US      57,093 22.8 245,900 28.3
Hong Kong      20,148 -63.3 165,010 -32.0

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country      May (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-May (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China      702,586 -36.2 3,670,986 -23.0
Japan      195,074 2.7 1,031,617 39.2
India      1,137 -95.7 6,074 -96.6
Taiwan      64,046 16.8 358,911 -6.2
South Korea      132,656 36.9 618,143 28.8
Indonesia      177,520 140.5 623,933 117.6

