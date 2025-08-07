Vietnam’s steel imports down 1.2 percent in July 2025 from June

In July this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.15 million mt, down 1.2 percent compared to June, while its scrap imports were recorded at 514,294 mt, up 2.8 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.
In the first seven months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 7.3 percent year on year to 8.72 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.55 million mt in the given period, up by 26.2 percent year on year.
Vietnam’s main scrap import sources
|Country
|July (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|January-July (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Japan
|220,886
|7.6
|1,891,550
|31.9
|Australia
|39,253
|>1000.0
|229,126
|43.5
|US
|78,043
|69.6
|395,934
|35.2
|Hong Kong
|30,289
|-50.1
|237,370
|-30.2
Vietnam’s main steel import sources
|Country
|July (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|January-July (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|China
|710,036
|-2.8
|5,134,827
|-20.1
|Japan
|156,281
|-22.0
|1,363,620
|24.0
|India
|1,944
|35.5
|9,719
|-94.6
|Taiwan
|60,024
|-11.6
|483,402
|-7.3
|South Korea
|127,979
|19.6
|834,343
|23.5
|Indonesia
|70,833
|5.8
|741,549
|86.1