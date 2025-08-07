 |  Login 
Vietnam’s steel imports down 1.2 percent in July 2025 from June

Thursday, 07 August 2025 16:15:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.15 million mt, down 1.2 percent compared to June, while its scrap imports were recorded at 514,294 mt, up 2.8 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first seven months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 7.3 percent year on year to 8.72 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.55 million mt in the given period, up by 26.2 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country     July (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-July (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan     220,886 7.6 1,891,550 31.9
Australia     39,253 >1000.0 229,126 43.5
US     78,043 69.6 395,934 35.2
Hong Kong     30,289 -50.1  237,370 -30.2

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country     July (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-July (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China     710,036 -2.8 5,134,827 -20.1
Japan     156,281 -22.0 1,363,620 24.0
India      1,944 35.5 9,719 -94.6
Taiwan     60,024 -11.6 483,402 -7.3
South Korea     127,979 19.6 834,343 23.5
Indonesia     70,833 5.8 741,549 86.1

