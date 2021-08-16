Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports down in July from June

Monday, 16 August 2021 11:15:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 932,731 mt, down 17.0 percent compared to June, while its steel scrap imports decreased by 0.4 percent month on month to 704,594 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first seven months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 1.2 percent year on year to 8.03 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.15 million mt in the given period, rising by 32.5 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country July (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-July (mt) Y-o-y change (%) US 278,133 203.8 1,090,866 156.1 Japan 191,587 -25.8 1,614,446 -9.1 Australia 90,199 616.5 349,025 118.2

