Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales up 43 percent in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 07 October 2021 11:47:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its total steel sales amounted to 738,000 mt in September this year, up by 22 percent year on year, including 327,000 mt of construction steel, 176,000 mt of hot rolled coil (HRC), and with the remainder consisting of billet, galvanized steel and steel pipes. In September, the company’s crude steel production reached 686,000 mt, increasing by 20 percent year on year.

Hoa Phat’s exports of finished steel grew strongly in September. Specifically, the export volume of construction steel reached a record of 120,000 mt, nearly double compared to the same month last year. The main export markets were Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea and some countries in Southeast Asia. In September, Hoa Phat’s steel pipe exports increased by 50 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, Hoa Phat’s total steel sales amounted to 6.3 million mt, up by 43 percent year on year, including 2.8 million mt of construction steel and nearly two million mt of hot rolled coil. The company’s steel pipe sales in the given period were 498,000 mt, down by 12 percent year on year. In the first nine months this year, the company produced 6.1 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 50 percent compared to the same period last year.