Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales up 35 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 15:00:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its total steel sales amounted to 799,000 mt in December last year, up by 14 percent year on year, including 353,000 mt of construction steel, 217,000 mt of hot rolled coil (HRC), and with the remainder consisting of billet, galvanized steel and steel pipes. In December, the company’s construction steel exports increased by 59 percent year on year to 94,000 mt.

Last year, the company’s total steel sales amounted to 8.8 million mt, up by 35 percent year on year. Construction steel sales totaled 3.9 million mt in the given year, increasing by 14 percent year on year, contributing 44 percent to total steel sales, while HRC sales totaled 2.6 million mt and contributed 28 percent to total sales. Meanwhile, galvanized steel sales in 2021 exceeded the designed capacity for the first time reaching 428,000 mt. The main export markets for the company’s sales were Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea and China.

In addition, 2021 was the first year in which Hoa Phat achieved a sales volume of over one million mt of steel in a month.