Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to export long steel to Europe for first time

Thursday, 22 December 2022 10:59:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat has announced that it will export 10,000 mt of wire rod to Europe. This is the first order of long steel products to be exported by the company to the region.

The products will be delivered in February 2023. This order will open up a new and potential market for the company’s long steel products. Hoa Phat has already exported hot rolled coil and galvanized steel to Europe.

In the first 11 months this year, Hoa Phat exported 1.1 million mt of construction steel to many different countries such as Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, US, Canada, Australia.