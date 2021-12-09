Guangxi Iron and Steel puts BF No. 2 into operation

Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:17:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Guangxi Province-based Chinese steel producer Liuzhou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has announced that the blast furnace No. 2 with a capacity of 3 million mt per year of its subsidiary-Guangxi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd was put into operation at the end of November.

The Fangchenggang steel base of Guangxi Iron and Steel had received approval from China’s National Development and Reform Commission in 2012 and started construction in the given year. The Fangchenggang steel base is planned to have an overall investment of RMB 36 billion ($5.7 billion), with production of 8.5 million mt of pig iron and 9.2 million mt of crude steel, with products including cold rolled coil (CRC), hot dip galvanized (HDG), hot rolled coil (HRC), high-strength rebar, alloy steel rod and quality wire rod. The blast furnace No. 1 of Fangchenggang steel base was put into operation on June 28, 2020.