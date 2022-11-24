﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat acquires Bramfield iron ore project in Australia

Thursday, 24 November 2022 12:23:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based iron ore company Oar Resources has announced that it has completed the sale of its Bramfield Iron Ore Project in South Australia to Dragon Resource Investment Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat Group.

The company received A$440,000 for the transaction. 

The parties have agreed to a slight discount on the originally agreed price of A$500,000 to conclude the sale in a timely manner as there were several delays in granting the new exploration license due to the pandemic and other factors. 

Oar Resources will now focus on its newly acquired Denchi Lithium Project, SteelOrbis understands.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining M&A 

Similar articles

Iron ore prices up slightly today, though down week on week

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 23, 2022

23 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 22, 2022

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 65% fall in pig iron output in Jan-Sept

22 Nov | Steel News

China to increase imports of Indian iron ore after cut in export tariff 

22 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains uptrend

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canadian iron ore production down 20.9 percent in September

21 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian manganese ore exports decline in October

21 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 21, 2022

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metalloinvest to improve iron ore concentrate quality with new beneficiation facility

21 Nov | Steel News