Vietnam imposes provisional AD duty on H-beam imports from Malaysia

Thursday, 08 April 2021 12:33:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has announced that it has imposed a provisional antidumping (AD) duty on H-beam imports from Malaysia.

The provisional antidumping duty stands at 10.2 percent.

Vietnam started the antidumping investigation on the abovementioned products in August, 2020, based on a complaint filed by local producers which claimed imports of subject merchandise originating or exported from Malaysia are being imported into Vietnam at a lower price than the selling price in their domestic market. According to the ministry, the import volume from Malaysia increased sharply during the investigation period, causing considerable damage to the domestic steel industry.

The investigation is expected to conclude in the second quarter this year.

The products in question are classified under the HS codes 7216.33.11, 7216.33.19, 7216.33.90, 7228.70.10 and 7228.70.90.


