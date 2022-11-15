﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Veysel Yayan: Rising energy costs reduce competitiveness of Turkish steel industry

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 16:11:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Speaking to Turkish TV channel Bloomberg HT, Veysel Yayan, secretary general of the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), talked about the negative effects of the increase in energy prices on the Turkish steel industry.

Mr. Yayan stated that the increase by more than 50 percent in energy prices in August rewrote all the balances in the steel industry. Saying that the share of energy costs in the Turkish steel industry, which had been seven to eight percent among all costs, has increased to approximately 28-30 percent, Mr. Yayan said that costs that are around $700 in Turkey are in the range of around $570-580 in other countries. 

“We understand that some measures should be taken to eliminate the losses of some industries. We face difficulties when we have to bear the costs of other industries. Our industry has lost its strength,” he said. 

The secretary general of the TCUD stated that there is a significant decrease in Turkey’s steel exports due to the decrease in competitiveness amid the imbalances caused by the increasing energy costs. It has been reported that Turkey’s steel exports to the EU and Asian countries are in difficulty. However, Turkey’s steel imports increased. 

Yayan stated that the capacity utilization rate of the Turkish steel industry has decreased from 75 percent to below 60 percent as producers have reduced their shifts or stopped production activities.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Opinion 

Similar articles

Uğur Dalbeler: Exchange rate stabilization of great importance for Turkish mills

03 Jun | Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: Turkish steel industry’s export value may reach $17 billion

18 May | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel sector needs to take measures to cut imports

02 Mar | Steel News

Turkish steelmakers aim to expand trade in West Africa

01 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s steel exports to Egypt up 70 percent in January-May

29 Jun | Steel News

Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: Rise in Chinese exports will alter existing market balance

30 Sep | Steel News

MMK Turkey does not plan to produce hot rolled sheet in 2014

13 Mar | Steel News

Turkish pipe producers expect no duty in US OCTG case

02 Dec | Steel News

Namık Ekinci: Turkey’s steel exports up 7.7 percent in Jan-Mar

15 Apr | Steel News

Başak Tav: Turkey’s local flat steel prices below its export prices, unlike many countries

16 Nov | Steel News