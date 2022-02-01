Vallourec Brazil miss dam overflow fine payment, appeals decision

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 22:17:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Vallourec Brazil missed the payment of a BRL 288 million ($54.4 million) fine imposed by the state of Minas Gerais, following the overflow of its Lisa iron ore dam, according to a media report by Estado de Minas Gerais.

Vallourec Brazil filed a court appeal this Monday, a few hours before the final payment deadline. The company told Estado de Minas Gerais the fine was imposed when the extension of the incident to the environment was unknown.

The dam overflow early in January shutdown a local road. The Lisa iron ore dam remains at a risk level two, from one to three, in which a risk level three means the structure is likely to collapse.