Valin Steel’s net profit up 41.72 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has issued its financial report for the first nine months of the current year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 94.598 billion ($13.3 billion) in the given period, down 14.96 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 2.51 billion ($0.35 billion), up 41.72 percent year on year.

On the other hand, the company registered an operating revenue of RMB 31.804 billion ($4.5 billion) in the July-September period, down 10.59 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 762 million ($107.3 million), up 73.22 percent year on year.