Valin Lianyuan Steel starts construction of 1,580 mm HR line

Friday, 11 February 2022 12:00:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On February 7, construction started on the 1,580 mm hot rolled production line of Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Valin Lianyuan Iron and Steel, a subsidiary of Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co., as reported by local media.

The hot rolled production line is a part of the product structure adjustment and upgrading projects of Valin Lianyuan Steel in which its total investment will amount to RMB 2.4 billion ($0.38 billion), with the projects covering a total area of 500 acres, mainly producing electrical steel, medium and high carbon steel, cold rolled and deep processing steel, and hot rolled coil. The facilities will start production operations by the end of 2022.