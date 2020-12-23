Vale’s iron ore exports down 3.6 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 14:28:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Brazilian miner Vale's iron ore export volume totaled 23.80 million mt, down 9.7 percent compared to October and increasing by 2.2 percent compared to November 2019, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-November period of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports fell by 3.6 percent year on year to 245.64 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in November this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.47 million mt, increasing by eight percent year on year and up by 10.5 percent month on month. In the first 11 months of the year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 13.75 million mt, decreasing by 5.9 percent as compared with the same period last year.