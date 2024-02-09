﻿
Vale to collaborate on Hydnum Steel's green steel project in Spain

Friday, 09 February 2024
       

Brazilian miner Vale has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Spain-based Hydnum Steel to develop low-carbon solutions for steelmaking. The companies will build an iron ore briquette plant at the latter’s green steel project in Puertollano, Spain.

Hydnum Steel’s green steel plant to be built with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million mt of HRC will be commissioned in 2026, as SteelOrbis previously reported. As the plant will be designed with next-generation technology designed to replace the use of fossil fuels with green hydrogen, the agreement reinforces Vale’s confidence in the usage of hydrogen to enable decarbonization of steelmaking.


