Vale to add 6 million mt of iron ore capacity by Q4

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 21:09:08 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale plans to add 6 million mt/year of iron ore capacity at its Serra Leste mine by Q4 this year, the company said while discussing its production and sales results for Q3.

Vale said it launched a plan to resume capacity at several sites, adding that it also plans to request new iron ore permits for its Morro 1 and N3 sites between this year and 2023. Additionally, the company should also add another 10 million mt/year of iron ore capacity at its Geraldo site by H1 2022.

Both the 6 million mt/year and the 10 million mt/year iron ore capacity increase projects are part of the company’s North System, Vale said.