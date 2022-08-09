﻿
English
Vale signs agreement with public attorney for waste dam safety

Tuesday, 09 August 2022
       

Brazilian miner Vale announced an agreement with the public attorney in the state of Minas Gerais, to reinforce safety and transparency in the management of waste dams.

The document establishes as main targets the utilization of stricter international practices for the management of the dams, as established by the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).

The agreement includes Vale granting the equivalent to $8 million to support the improvement of environmental projects, or projects related to the safety of rejects dams.

Since the collapse of the Brumadinho Dam in 2019, Vale is decommissioning waste dams that were built based on the same technology, having collected a volume of information about the safety of dams that will be passed to the state authorities, for their use in the oversight of other companies’ dams.

Since the collapse of the Brumadinho Dam, Vale has already decommissioned nine of its dams, from the 30 that were built under the same technology.


