Vale resuming licensing process for Apolo iron ore project

Monday, 29 November 2021 20:42:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has resumed its licensing process for its Apolo iron ore project, according to media reports.

Vale resumed the licensing process following an extensive review of the project, and also after discussions with policymakers, as reported by SteelOrbis last week. The iron ore project is located between the cities of Caeté and Santa Barbará, in Minas Gerais state.

Vale acquired the mining rights of Mineração Apolo in 2008 and intends to invest BRL 4 billion ($710.7 million) to produce 24 million mt/year of iron ore. A media report by Money Times said Vale expects to commence operations at the site in 2028.


