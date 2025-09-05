Vale restarts giant iron ore mine in Brazil

The Brazilian miner, Vale, has reinaugurated the Capanema mine, located in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

The operation is part of the Mariana Complex and can add up to 15 million mt of iron ore per year to the company production.



Its full production capacity is expected to be achieved still in 2025.



The mine was part of Minas da Serra Geral (MSG), a joint venture between Vale and Kawasaki steel, that lasted for three decades, until 2016, when Vale acquired the participation of its partner in the company.



The mine will operate under the most advanced standards, producing sinter feed grade without the generation of wastes, using self-drive trucks and long-distance belt conveyors for the transportation of the ore to the Timbopepa ore terminal, from where the ore will be sent by railway to the port of Tubarão, in the neighbor state of Espírito Santo.

