Vale investing $1.3 billion in iron ore filtering system

Friday, 18 March 2022 19:50:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale told Broadcast it plans to invest $1.3 billion in iron ore filtering systems between 2022 and 2025. The company has already invested $1.2 billion in such systems in 2021.

Vale told Broadcast it expects to commence operations at an iron ore filtering system at its Brucutu mine in Minas Gerais state by H2 this year. The mine will be the last one of four to begin activities, following the inauguration of a similar plant in Vargem Grande, in Minas Gerais state, in March 2021.

Marcello Spinelli, executive vice-president of Vale’s ferrous business, told Broadcast the four iron ore filtering plants will allow the company to increase the quality of its iron ore, while also increasing output capacity by 2023. Altogether, the four facilities can process 60 million mt/year of iron ore.

 


