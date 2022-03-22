﻿
Vale invested over $6 billion in Minas Gerais state in 2021

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 23:14:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale invested BRL 32.8 billion ($6.6 billion) in Minas Gerais state in the full-year of 2021, according to a media report by Diario do Comercio.

Minas Gerais is a major iron ore producing state in Brazil, along with Pará state. It is also home to several Vale mines and to companies like integrated steelmaker Gerdau, flats producer Usiminas and ArcelorMittal Brazil.

The media report noted Vale purchased a combined BRL 21 billion ($4.2 billion) in products and materials from local suppliers in the full-year of 2021.

Vale paid BRL 4 billion ($813.2 million) in taxes to city, state and federal governments in 2021, the media report noted.

Vale produced 69.7 million mt of iron ore out of its Southeast System in full-year 2021, which includes its Itabira, Minas Centrais and Mariana mines, all located in Minas Gerais state.

Its Paraopeba and Vargem Grande mines, also located in Minas Gerais state, produced an additional 54.2 million mt of iron ore in full-year 2021. These mines are part of Vale’s South System.


