Vale reduces Capex guidance for 2021

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has reduced its Capex spending guidance for 2021, while also updating other expenses, the company said late this week. Vale’s Capex should reach $5.4 billion this year, down from a previous estimate of $5.8 billion.
Vale said that its Capex and other spending projections are subject to market factors and as such might change in the future. The company said it expects to spend between $2.7 billion and $3.2 billion with Brumadinho this year.
As for tax revenues and the Refis tax in Brazil, Vale estimated a $3.8-$4.2 billion spending this year.