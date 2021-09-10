﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale reduces Capex guidance for 2021

Friday, 10 September 2021 20:49:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has reduced its Capex spending guidance for 2021, while also updating other expenses, the company said late this week. Vale’s Capex should reach $5.4 billion this year, down from a previous estimate of $5.8 billion.

Vale said that its Capex and other spending projections are subject to market factors and as such might change in the future. The company said it expects to spend between $2.7 billion and $3.2 billion with Brumadinho this year.

As for tax revenues and the Refis tax in Brazil, Vale estimated a $3.8-$4.2 billion spending this year.


Tags: investments  South America  Brazil  Vale  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Sep

Vale to produce “green” iron briquette product by 2023
07 Sep

Brazil considers Vale and SAM iron ore projects as strategic for the country
07 Sep

Vale seeks to expand two iron ore open pits
30 Aug

Gerdau investing over $14 million in environmental projects at Brazilian mill
24 Aug

Vale sells over 371,000 mt of iron ore using WeChat and blockchain