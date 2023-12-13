Vale inaugurates world's first iron ore briquette plant at Tubarão unit

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:21:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale announced that it has officially inaugurated the world's first iron ore briquette plant at its Tubarão Unit in Vitória.

A second plant in Tubarão is scheduled to be inaugurated at the beginning of next year. In 2024, the two Tubarão plants will produce around 2.5 million mt. Production will gradually increase until it reaches an annual six million mt.

The product developed and tested by Vale will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the blast furnace by up to 10 percent. In addition, the briquettes can also be used in blast furnaces, replacing the BF grade pellets, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

According to Vale’s statement, more than 30 companies have already shown interest in receiving shipments of briquette in 2024.

Vale aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 33 percent by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.