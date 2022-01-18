﻿
Vale fined for iron ore contamination in Brazil

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 21:46:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale was fined by the city of Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro state, for iron ore contamination near the company’s port terminal, according to a media report by G1.

Vale operates its Ilha Gaíba Terminal (TIG), in Mangaratiba city, which is used for iron ore exports. The city claimed Vale is allegedly contaminating the sea and nearby woods, and fined the company BRL 5 milllion ($903,800). The city also claims Vale is using a license that expired ten years ago.

Rio de Janeiro state environment regulator, INEA, issued Vale the license to operate the terminal. Vale said its license is valid. INEA said Vale’s license is currently under renewal.


