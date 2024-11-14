 |  Login 
Vale and ROGESA sign pellet supply agreement

Thursday, 14 November 2024 00:50:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian miner Vale and Roheisengesellschaft Saar mbH (ROGESA), have reached an agreement for the supply of pellets linked to the decarbonization of the steel production.

Between 2025 and 2027, Vale will supply ROGESA with blast furnace grade pellets, followed by a flexible transition to the supply of direct reduction grade pellets, timed by the commissioning of the direct reduction plant of ROGESA in the Dillingen site.

According to Bruno Pina, Sales Director at Vale, “Together, we are appointing to the future of steelmaking. Direct reduction pellets, as well as our groundbreaking briquettes, will be key to produce steel in electric arc furnaces, which will significantly reduce carbon emissions from the steel industry”.

Frank Becker, Managing Director of ROGESA, mentioned that “with the new supply agreement, we are also ideally equipped for the next big steps on the road to carbon-neutral steel production.”

Vale has established the commitment to reduce by 15 percent its net scope 3 emissions, related to its value chain, by 2035. The company also seeks to reduce its absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 33 percent by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

ROGESA is a joint subsidiary of Aktien-Gesellschaft der Dillinger Hüttenwerke (Dillinger), Dillingen, and Saarstahl AG, Völklingen, with each directly or indirectly holding 50% of the company’s shares. Its production is based on two blast furnaces that feed the steel plants of Dillinger and Saarstahl.


