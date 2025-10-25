 |  Login 
Usiminas reports net loss in Q3 2025

Saturday, 25 October 2025 01:08:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer Usiminas posted a net loss of BRL 3.503 billion ($651.1 million) for Q3 2025, against a net profit of BRL 185 million in Q3 2024.

The company reported that based on accounting regulations, its asset recoverability assessment led to an impairment of BRL 2.2 billion, in addition to BRL 1.4 billion associated with deferred tax recoverability. 
 
The company stated that these figures do not affect cash flow and indicated that excluding this amount results in a net profit of BRL 108 million. 
 
Comparing Q3 2025 and Q3 2024, net sales revenues declined by 3 percent to BRL 6.604 billion, production costs declined by 4 percent to BRL 6.157 billion, and the gross profit increased by 8 percent to BRL 446.5 million. 
 
In terms of volume, sales of steel products declined by 2 percent to 1.104 million mt, while iron ore sales increased by 9 percent to 2.503 million mt.  
 
USD = BRL 5.38 (October 24)

