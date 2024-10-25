 |  Login 
Net profit declines at Vale during the third quarter

Friday, 25 October 2024 17:21:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian miner, Vale, has posted a net profit of $2.391 billion for Q3 2024, against $2.857 billion for Q3 2023.

On a comparative basis, net sales revenues declined by 10 percent to $9.553 billion, the gross profit declined by 24 percent to $3.272 billion, the operational profit increased by 12 percent to $3.675 billion, and the pre-tax profit declined by 9 percent to $2.727 billion.

When comparing Q3 2024 to Q2 2024, net sales revenues declined by 4 percent, the gross profit increased by 8 percent, the operational profit declined by 5 percent, and the net profit declined by 14 percent.

In Q3 2024, the iron ore fines business of Vale represented 76.0 percent of the company’s proforma EBITDA, while iron ore pellets responded for 21.1 percent and other ferrous minerals for 2.6 percent. Such figures were relatively augmented by the negative EBITDA achieved by other areas of the company during the period.


