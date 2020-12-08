﻿
Vale allowed to perform emergency maintenance at iron ore complex dams

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 21:17:37 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale was allowed by a Minas Gerais state court to perform emergency maintenance at its Forquilhas I, II and IV dams located at its Mina de Fábrica iron ore complex in the city of Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais state.

Vale requested the court to be allowed to perform such maintenance as the dams’ situation could get critical due to the rainy season. Without such maintenance, Vale argued there could be a dam collapse because of rain.

An independent auditor hired by public prosecutors denied Vale the ability to perform such maintenance works, arguing there would be risks for the workers in the event of a collapse. However, judge Elton Pupo labeled Vale’s maintenance plan as “adequate.”


